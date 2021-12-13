'The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media': See the Chilling First Trailer
The story of 22-year-old influencer Gabby Petito, who was found dead after a road trip with her boyfriend, is playing out in a new documentary.
The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media features interviews with Gabby's family, including her mom, Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito.
"It was like every parent's nightmare in just a flash of a second. She's gone, she's missing," Jim says in a new trailer for the Peacock original documentary.
"The thoughts that were going through my head were that something really bad has happened to her," Nichole adds. "It's still unbelievable. I don't understand it."
Gabby went missing after a trip traveling the United States with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Brian returned home without Gabby but with their van. Brian went for a hike shortly after Gabby was reported missing in September and disappeared.
Gabby's remains were later found out in the wilderness and her cause of death was determined to be from strangulation in the manner of death homicide. In October, Brian's remains were found and his death has since been determined a suicide, according to the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino.
The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media premieres Dec. 17 on Peacock.
