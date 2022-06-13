'The Neighborhood' Star Beth Behrs Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Beth Behrs had a baby! The The Neighborhood actress announced the arrival of her first child on Monday, a daughter named Emma George.

"Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis," Behrs wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!👶🏼"

Behrs shares the baby with her husband, Mad Men actor Michael Gladis. Her black-and-white photo shows both parents holding the little girl's hand, and Gladis posted the same photo and caption on his Twitter account.

Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed. pic.twitter.com/tH3YuA4HPK — Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) June 13, 2022

A few hours after the initial announcement, Behrs shared another post, this time a video of her dog wearing a shirt that reads Big Sister. The small terrier sits on a couch, pushing her face against a pillow. "Someone isn't as thrilled as we are....." Behrs' caption joked.

Behrs and Gladis married in 2018 after a two-year-long engagement and six years of dating. Prior to her role on The Neighborhood, Behrs starred in the hit CBS comedy, 2 Broke Girls. The series ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017.

Post Malone Announces He's Dad to a Baby Girl and Engaged

Sharna Burgess Reunites With 'DWTS' Friends at Her Baby Shower: PICS

Josh Peck's Wife Paige O’Brien is Pregnant with Baby No. 2

Related Gallery