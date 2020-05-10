John Krasinski continues to be the man who makes dreams come true.

On Sunday's new episode of the actor's hit web series Some Good News (SGN), Krasinski welcomed Susan and John, two lovebirds whose proposal was like something out of a TV show.

In fact, it was directly out of Krasinski's beloved sitcom The Office. When John decided to pop the question to Susan, he did so outside a gas station convenience store -- just like Krasinski's character, Jim Halpert, did when he asked Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) to marry him.

However, Krasinski had his sights set on something bigger than simply talking with John and Susan for SGN. In fact, the Jack Ryan star recently got ordained, allowing him to officiate the couple's wedding virtually over zoom.

Without Susan and John knowing, Krasinski got in touch with both of their parents, as well as their best friends, and brought them all together in a group video chat for the impromptu wedding. However, he also needed to bring another special friend -- Jenna Fischer herself!

"It's your wedding day! I had to get dressed up. And I didn't know what your wedding colors are so I went with pink and white," Fischer said, gesturing to strands of flowers behind her.

It was a particularly heartfelt wedding ceremony, but the biggest surprise of all came after the newlyweds shared their first kiss as a married couple and Krasinski invited some of his "family" for the ceremony.

This is when nearly the entire cast of The Office -- each taping from their own home -- kicked off a massive virtual dance party and celebrated the couple's wedding.

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, and Brian Baumgartner all joined in on the fun, for a special Office reunion to warm the hearts of Office fans everywhere.

Signing off, Krasinski said it would probably be the "first and only SGN wedding. Because let's be honest, how does it get better than that? It doesn't!" It truly was a virtual wedding for the ages.

Check out the video below for a look at how Krasinski is doing his part to keep hope alive during the pandemic with his life-affirming web series.

