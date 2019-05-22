Jim and Pam are fighting over the Stanley Cup.

After the St. Louis Blues secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins -- a result of a 5-1 game six win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday -- Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski realized the Blues' victory put them at odds.

Both noted hockey fans, the former Office lovebirds will be rooting for opposing teams come game one of the finals on Monday, May 27, with Krasinski being a native Bostonian and Fischer having grown up in St. Louis.

When a fan tweeted out photos of the pair in opposing jerseys on Tuesday, both Fischer and Krasinski responded. Fischer simply wrote "oh boy," while Krasinski ominously responded "uh oh."

Fischer's love for her favorite team has long been known, with the Blues even sharing a video of her to pump up fellow fans before game seven of the previous round, a match-up that the Blues won in double overtime, beating the Dallas Stars 2 -1.

When Krasinski was reminded of that particular video after the Blues' Tuesday win, he retweeted it, writing, "Uh oh."

"This is going to be interesting," Fischer wrote in response to one of Krasinski's tweets.

This is going to be interesting... https://t.co/fuc5tt2yvp — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 22, 2019

NBC Sports Boston responded to the controversy by sharing a gif from The Office where Pam is rolling her eyes at Jim. "This is amazing," Fischer praised.

Meanwhile, Krasinski has been spotted at many Bruins games over the years and is surely pumped for the finals after his team swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the previous round.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at a Bruins game in 2013 Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Steve Carell, who played the onscreen couple's boss on The Office, may have already picked sides! Like Krasinski, Carell hails from Massachusetts and the pair was even spotted at a Bruins game back in 2007.

John Krasinski and Steve Carell at a Bruins game in 2007 Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

While they may be fighting over hockey, Fischer and Krasinski are real-life friends. Back in 2016 on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fischer gushed over her "real chemistry" with Krasinski.

"There's like a real part of me that is Pam and a real part of him that's Jim and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another," she said. "... In real life we aren't totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life we're not like the perfect match -- it's a really complicated thing. But I mean, he was a type of spouse that I had for a long time, he was my partner and we'll always be close because of it."

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

