With the holidays just around the corner, alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey got together to bake some gingerbread cake pops. But, before they could get down to the glorious baking, the pair hilariously attempted to recreate a brief-yet-beloved scene from their hit show’s fourth season.



Fans will remember that when Meredith (Kate Flannery) is hit by Michael’s (Steve Carell) car, the whole gang is forced to visit her in the hospital, including Angela (Kinsey), who asks her boyfriend, Dwight (Rainn Wilson), to care for her ill cat. However, when he later tells her that Sprinkles the cat died and is in her freezer, she suspects foul play. But before their confrontation, she talks with Pam (Fischer) about her suspicions. This is the scene the pair decided to recreate.



Although the old scene is brief, the friends struggle to make their way through the dialogue without cracking up. Along the way, Kinsey admitted that this is why they had so few scenes together because they continually kept each other laughing!

This touching bit of nostalgia arrives just weeks after a huge segment of the sprawling cast reunited for brunch including Wilson, Fischer, Kinsey, Ed Helms, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Leslie David Baker, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez, Paul Lieberstein and series creator Greg Daniels.



Fischer admitted on Twitter that they were attempting to recreate a group holiday photo from the show despite a number of co-stars being unable to attend that day.

And we can’t forget the Office reunion that went down on Saturday Night Live in November when Carell was the host. Helms, Fischer and Ellie Kemper all prodded the Beautiful Boy star for an Office reboot, namely because of all the cash they could make.



"People would really love to see an Office reunion," Kemper said amid Carell's monologue. "Especially me, because I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!"



After Carell shut her down, Helms stood up and continued this line of inquiry.



"It's so great to see you!" Helms said. "[But] I just don't think you know how much money we're talking about. Like, you wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore."



"Ed, why don't we just have a party instead?" Carell responded. "We could all catch up, get together as friends, no cameras?"



"Oh, uh, we already do that," Helms said, uncomfortably. "We just don't invite you."

However, when ET caught up with Helms in March, he explained his real thoughts on a reboot, admitting that he doesn’t think they’re capable of recreating the magic that made the show so good.



"I don't want to be a jerk about it, but I think people who like the show originally would want it to come back exactly the way it was, but that could never happen because all the writers would be different, and I just wouldn't want to recreate something that was a very, very specific moment in time," he explained. "I kind of don't want to do it because I love the show so much. I think people would be disappointed, I really do."



