The Oprah-Approved Pan Cameron Diaz Says She Cooks With Every Day Is on Sale This Weekend

By ETonline Staff
The Always Pan from Our Place is getting a lot of love from Cameron Diaz! She is the latest celebrity to praise the Instagram-famous pan which you can get for $30 off right now. The actress is featured in a cooking video on Instagram with Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid. Diaz is seen making cardamom rose pancakes with the do-it-all pan in her kitchen. 

Diaz has the pan in the chic gray Steam colorway. The Always Pan is available in an array of hues -- 9 total -- including the new bright Zest. It offers a bit more brightness so you can get even more excited about your next meal! 

"Your pan has become a huge part of my kitchen," Diaz says in the video. "It sits on my stove. I cook with it everyday. I make breakfast in it every morning." 

The ceramic, non-stick Always Pan has gone viral for a reason. The handy piece replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. The pan comes with a modular lid, steamer basket and wooden spoon. Diaz isn't the only famous face to have the Always Pan in the kitchen. The pink version is featured in Paris Hilton's cooking show, Cooking with Parisand Oprah Winfrey is also a fan! 

Shop the Always Pan below. 

Always Pan
Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan
The pan replaces eight traditional pieces of cookware -- and looks good doing it. 
$145$115

From the Always Pan to essential knives, Our Place has everything you need to chef it up in the kitchen. Right now, shoppers can also save $40 when bundling the Always Pan with dinnerware and glassware for four. 

Dinner for 4 Bundle
Always Pan Bundle
Our Place
Dinner for 4 Bundle
The bundle includes the Always Pan, plus four hand-painted, porcelain plates, four nesting bowls and four hand-blown stackable glasses. 
$290$250
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Pair the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot for a $60 savings. 
$310$250

 

Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
Our Place Knife Trio
Get the only three knives you'll ever need at a $25 discount when you buy them bundled from Our Place. 
$170$145

