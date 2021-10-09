The Always Pan from Our Place is getting a lot of love from Cameron Diaz! She is the latest celebrity to praise the Instagram-famous pan which you can get for $30 off right now. The actress is featured in a cooking video on Instagram with Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid. Diaz is seen making cardamom rose pancakes with the do-it-all pan in her kitchen.

Diaz has the pan in the chic gray Steam colorway. The Always Pan is available in an array of hues -- 9 total -- including the new bright Zest. It offers a bit more brightness so you can get even more excited about your next meal!

"Your pan has become a huge part of my kitchen," Diaz says in the video. "It sits on my stove. I cook with it everyday. I make breakfast in it every morning."

The ceramic, non-stick Always Pan has gone viral for a reason. The handy piece replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. The pan comes with a modular lid, steamer basket and wooden spoon. Diaz isn't the only famous face to have the Always Pan in the kitchen. The pink version is featured in Paris Hilton's cooking show, Cooking with Paris, and Oprah Winfrey is also a fan!

Shop the Always Pan below.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan The pan replaces eight traditional pieces of cookware -- and looks good doing it. $145 $115 Buy Now

From the Always Pan to essential knives, Our Place has everything you need to chef it up in the kitchen. Right now, shoppers can also save $40 when bundling the Always Pan with dinnerware and glassware for four.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sur La Table Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Must-Haves

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021

The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok