'The Originals' Sneak Peek: Elijah Mikaelson Starts a New Life as He Leaves His Family Behind (Exclusive)

Elijah Mikaelson is not in New Orleans anymore.

After having Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) erase his memory, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) must now live his new life without his family and the “always and forever” they promised each other.

On Wednesday’s The Originalsepisode, “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” Elijah wakes up to find himself in the middle of nowhere and without a clue as to who he is.

Ahead of the fifth and final season's third episode, ET has a special sneak peek of what to expect. Check it out in the video above.

The Originals airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Stay tuned after the episode for ET's exclusive interview with Gillies on what’s next for Elijah.

