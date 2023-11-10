Claire Holt and her husband, Andrew Joblon, are officially parents of three!

The 34-year-old Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram on Friday and shared that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ford. She posted a photo of her lying on the hospital bed with Ford resting comfortably on her chest. She's smiling as she's staring into Joblon's eyes while his chin rests on the palm of her hand.

Joblon, wearing a black snapback hat, has his mask pulled down to reveal that he, too, is also smiling amid the celebratory occasion.

Friends and family flooded the post with comments, including Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, who wrote, "Best family getting bigger!!!! Love y’all!!!!!!"

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2018, are also parents to 4-year-old son James, and 3-year-old daughter Elle.

Back in June, Holt spoke to ET at the Based on a True Story premiere about how her co-star, Kaley Cuoco, inspired her before her third pregnancy.

"I remember seeing her and thinking, 'You're the most glorious pregnant woman of all time, and I don't know how you're working these hours right before you give birth,'" Holt said of Cuoco, who was pregnant with her daughter, Matilda, while filming the Peacock series. "But she's such a pro, and I mean, such an amazing attitude, so, it was very inspiring."

While she and Cuoco weren't pregnant at the same time, Holt did find out she was expecting right after filming on the show wrapped.

A month prior to giving birth to Elle, Holt shared she was feeling anxious about becoming a mom of two in the middle of a pandemic.

"I'm excited to meet this little girl but I'm SO anxious about losing it again. The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic... It’s a lot. I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I’m still feeling stressed about how I’ll cope mentally. I think it’s important to share that I have always had help. I never want to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do). That being said, I still felt overwhelmed, embarrassed/guilty that I was struggling, and not at all like myself after I gave birth," she wrote at the time. "Did anyone have a totally different postpartum experience the second time? Tips?"

