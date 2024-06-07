For perhaps the first time in the show's history, the price was almost perfectly right.

During Friday's episode, Canadian contestant Patrice Masse made The Price Is Right history when he placed a showcase showdown bid for $39,500, one dollar short of the actual package value of $39,501.

"That was the best showcase bid in the history of the show in my opinion," host Drew Carey proclaimed as a stunned Patrice hugged his wife, Tina.

Per the rules of the game show -- in which any bid that comes within $250 of the total wins both showcases -- Patrice's double price package win included a Kia K5 GT-Line, trips to Milan, Hawaii, and Miami, and a Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 motorcycle.

In total, Patrice won $83,068 in prizes, which is the highest double showcase win of the season.

We'd venture to say moments like this one are part of why Carey never plans to step away from the show after taking over for the late Bob Barker after he retired nearly 20 years ago in 2007.

"I'll say it for the record -- I want to die onstage with the microphone in my hand," Carey told ET in May.

"I think Bob made a mistake by retiring," he continued. "I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as, like, my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do The Price is Right. I just love it. I think I was made for it."

Watch the unbelievable moment in the clip above!

