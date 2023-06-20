It's always exciting to win big -- but sometimes a victory dance can take its toll.

When one contestant on The Price Is Right, named Henry, was playing a game with host Drew Carey in which he needed to guess the digits in the total price for a trip to Hawaii, in order to win that trip.

Henry proved to be a fairly impressive guesser, nailing the total early on and thus eliciting a bout of celebratory jumping and fist-pumping.

However, his explosive display of exuberance and joy wound up costing him -- at least, in terms of some serious aches and pains. As it turns out, Henry celebrated so hard that he fully dislocated his shoulder.

The show shared a video of the jubilant jumping to Instagram, which they captioned, "He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER"

The show also shared an update, explaining, "Henry is feeling better and all healed now!"

Fans found out about Henry's injury when it came time to spin the wheel for the Showcase Showdown, and he was joined by his wife, Alice.

"Henry was celebrating and going 'Woo!' and he dislocated his shoulder," Carey told the audience, as Henry and Alice both chuckled at the unusual circumstance. "So, he's not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him. Good luck!"

Like Henry, Alice also seemed to be particularly good at playing The Price Is Right, as she wound up spinning an impressive 95 on the big wheel!

Luckily, she managed to contain her excitement and not get injured with her own celebration, although Carey also jokingly cautioned, "Don't hurt yourself!"

