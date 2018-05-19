The Queen Arrives at Royal Wedding With Husband Prince Philip

The queen is here!

Queen Elizabeth has officially arrived for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. The 92-year-old monarch made her grand entrance at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, with her husband, Prince Philip. The queen gave her handwritten consent for her grandson to marry Meghan last week.

The queen looked lovely in a bright green dress, jacket and matching hat, while Philip looked dapper in a morning suit.

The event marks Philip's first official public appearance since having hip surgery in early April. He was photographed driving his wife to the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week, but didn't leave the car.

Prince Philip retired from public life last fall, delegating his charities and organizations to his children and grandchildren. Following his surgery, many were concerned he may not be able to make it to Harry and Meghan's wedding. At the time of Philip's surgery, Buckingham Palace told ET that he was "comfortable and in good spirits."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that part of the reason Harry and Meghan decided to tie the knot so quickly after their November engagement was that Harry hoped to have his grandfather in attendance.

"He's incredibly close to his grandfather," Nicholl said. "Being 96, Harry thought it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy."

