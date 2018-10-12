'The Real' Hosts Explain Tamar Braxton's Firing

The ladies of The Real are ready to talk about their former co-host, Tamar Braxton's, sudden exit from the show.

On 105.1's The Breakfast Club radio show, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai discussed Braxton's firing before the program's third season.

“Everybody’s been waiting for us to talk about it," said Love, who led the conversation and explained that despite Braxton's claims of "not getting along with castmates," the remaining hosts had been happy to work with her when the show started.

"I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth. If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy?" Love asked, referring to the show's nomination in the Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host categories at the 43rd Daytime Emmy Awards.

Love revealed that after Braxton's firing, she was made aware of an "emergency" taping of Braxton Family Values by Braxton's sister, Tawanda.

The taping resulted in the clip where Braxton is in tears, telling her sister, "I don’t understand. I could probably understand more if I know that I did something but I don’t know what I did, you know?”

Love also claimed she was told there is an unedited version of the clip where Braxton's then-husband and manager, Vincent Herbert, said the other women were "jealous."

"We all loved her," Love explained. "We were all together with her...we supported her, nobody was jealous."

What's more, Love pointed out that "everybody got a different type of contract" when the show started.

"Something happened and he [Vincent] knows what happened. He’s trying to save face, I believe, because he knows that something had happened with him and Tamar," she concluded.

Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in 2017, citing "irreconcilable differences." For more on their rocky relationship, watch the video below.

