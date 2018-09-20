All the Braxtons are back on TV, but that might not last long.

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s Braxton Family Values, Tamar, Towanda, Trina and Toni have returned to work on the reality show after stepping away from production to renegotiate their contracts. Now, it’s time to focus on how that business decision has affected the family, as only sister Traci was left to film the series for weeks, putting a strain on her relationship with the sisters. Sadly, Tamar doesn’t seem interested in hashing things out.

“You know who I think we should talk to?” Towanda asks. “Iyanla [Vanzant].”

Iyanla is a life coach of sorts, best known as the host of OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life, a program where she helps push people to make tough decisions to get their lives on track.

“Ah… listen,” Tamar tells her sister. “Um… I think that a lot of, a lot has been said. A lot has been done. A lot on everybody’s part, and I just don’t know if I’m, like, willing to, like, open up that wound, ‘cause it has been stitched. It’s been a lot of changes in my world. It’s been a lot of, like, digging deep for me and I am just not here for the s**tshow.”

“I don’t want to get in the middle of no drama,” she further explains in a confessional. “I don’t necessarily feel like I need to get my life fixed. I’ve been fixed and healed and redeemed. I’ve got peace and serenity... That said, call me P and S. OK? Can’t get me off my cloud. No, god!”

“I feel like it’ll be another bash on Tamar, you know?” Tamar tells Towanda. “And everybody’s ganging up, ‘cause that’s what it has been … Have you not been paying to what’s been going on last year? Are you kidding me?”

“You can’t just let it be stagnant,” Towanda counters. “I think that’s one thing that’s wrong with our family. We’re just willing to let things go without healing from.”

We do know the family filmed a sit-down with Iyanla, but from what’s out there, it did not go well for Tamar. The 41-year-old tweeted and deleted a post calling the Fix My Life host “the devil” after the taping. Still, Traci teased ET that the experience was positive for her.

“She didn't fix my life, but she helped me see better and keep my process going positively,” she shared.

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

