The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back, and the peaches are juicier than ever. Bravo dropped a first look at the upcoming 13th season, which sees the return of Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore, with the addition of new Housewife Drew Sidora.

The trailer opens and closes with footage from Cynthia's bachelorette party -- the scene of all those Stripper-gate rumors -- and also highlights Porsha's arrests amid the Black Lives Matter protests, Kenya's continued marriage woes and adjusting to the new normal of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I really want to turn up for real," a voice says over surveillance footage of the bachelorette party. "Turn off the cameras so we can actually have fun."

During a dinner previewed at the end of the trailer, Kenya announces, "I'm hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom!" In another scene, Tanya Sam tells Porsha, "She's making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper!"

Freshman Housewife Drew is an actress and singer who steps onto the scene following the exits of NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille. RHOA staples Marlo Hampton and Tanya are also in the mix as friends of alongside newbie LaToya Ali.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

