It's time to return to the 90210! Bravo's Beverly Hills bunch is back for season 11, and ET can exclusively debut the Housewives' new taglines. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais are all back as diamond-holders for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' new season, joined by season 10 "friend of" Sutton Stracke and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff. Each of the ladies' new catchphrases offers a little hint at what's in store from this fresh batch of episodes.

Scroll on to read each one, then hear the women say the lines themselves by watching the updated title sequence below. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' new season premieres Wednesday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Kyle Richards

"This town is a game of chess, but no one's taking this queen down."

Lisa Rinna

"My lips are legendary... and they will never gloss over the truth."

Garcelle Beauvais

"If you want a starring role in my life, you better drop the act."

Dorit Kemsley

"Dress like there's no tomorrow. And then tomorrow, do it again!"

Sutton Stracke

"Anyone who doubts my exquisite manners can kiss my exquisite derriére."

Crystal Kung Minkoff

"Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!"

Erika Jayne

"The strongest substance on earth isn't diamonds. It's me."

Watch the full opening sequence here:

