‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 3 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Bravo’s Big D divas are back.

The Real Housewives of Dallas returns to Bravo for season three on Wednesday, and ET can exclusive reveal the cast’s new taglines! The season two ensemble remains intact, with Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken back for another season of Texas-sized drama.

Brandi moves into the center of the RHOD cast formation in the season three intro, delivering her line, “This isn’t my first rodeo, so I’m not taking your bull.” It could be seen as a nod to frenemy LeeAnne’s season two tagline, “I’m a true Texan. No bull, but all horns.”

Stephanie continues to play on her tagline theme of wealth with “Investing in drama is not in my budget.”

Then there’s Cary, who follows up her season two closet-themed tagline with another closet catchphrase: “When life gets messy, just build a bigger closet.”

D’Andra hints at some upcoming tension with her mom, Dee, with her line “Running a family business is a job for one tough mother.”

Next up is Kameron, who swaps blonde ambition for her passion for fashion with “I’ve got heels that are higher than your standards.”

And last, but certainly not least, is LeeAnne, finishing out strong with “You don’t mess with Texas, and you don’t mess with me.”

Check out the new opening sequence here:

ET recently sat down with Stephanie to get the scoop on the new batch of episodes, and she gave us a little tease as to what’s to come. She says it will be an “intense” season.

“I feel like it's just very unexpected,” she said. “There are issues that happen with women that you don't expect, and they're raw and they're real.”

“It's very interesting, because people who are really good friends are fighting and it's different how relationships change,” Stephanie added.

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

