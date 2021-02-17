'The Real Housewives of Miami' Is in Development at Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami is coming to Peacock! NBC's streaming platform announced on Wednesday that the fan-favorite show is currently in development. Andy Cohen, Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green will executive producer the series.

The news comes the same month that a source confirmed RHOM's return to ET. The source added that interviews for potential castmates were already happening.

Additionally, a source told ET that Larsa Pippen, who appeared on the first season of RHOM, "has been offered a role on The Real Housewives of Miami and is considering it."

Last November, Cohen revealed that he was in talks with Peacock to bring the series back.

"I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami," he said during an episode of the Everything Iconic podcast. "I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami."

The series originally ran from 2011 to 2013 on Bravo, and followed the lives of Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Cristy Rice, Lisa Hochstein and Joanna Krupa, among others.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Cast on the Expenses of Being a Housewife (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Larsa Pippen 'Offered a Role' on 'Real Housewives of Miami'

'The Real Housewives of Miami' Is Coming Back (Exclusive)

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 11 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery