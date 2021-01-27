If you happened to be on Instagram on Tuesday night, you might've seen what looked to be The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 taglines pop up briefly -- but only ET can reveal the official opening sequence for Bravo's Garden State gals' new batch of episodes. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin all return for another go-around, and judging by what they say in these new catchphrases, fans are in for a ride. Read on for the ladies' new lines, then watch the full clip below.

Jennifer Aydin

Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo

"Whoever says, 'Money can’t buy happiness' clearly doesn't have my credit limit!"

Jackie Goldschneider

Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo

"I may be cut from a different cloth, but it’s top-quality fabric."

Margaret Josephs

Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo

"I renovate, elevate and sometimes, I instigate!"

Melissa Gorga

Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo

"I can tell you're green with envy and honey, green is not your color."

Dolores Catania

Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo

"I'm loyal and I'm lovable, but don't you dare call me gullible.”

Teresa Giudice

Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo

"They say it’s never too late to start over. I say, starting over never tasted so good."

Watch them all here:





The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 11 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

