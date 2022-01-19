Bravo's Garden State gals are back for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey -- and only ET can reveal the 'Wives new taglines!

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider return for the new batch of episodes, marking RHONJ's fourth consecutive season with the same ensemble (Traci Johnson, wife of former NFL star Tiki Barber, joins in a "friend of" capacity). The women's new catchphrases seem to be teases of what to expect from season 12, from mentions of finishing fights, to uncovering secrets, calling out fakers and protecting love making the cut.

"Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!" Melissa teased to ET of the new season last year. "Like seasons back kinda crazy."

"I'm gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip," she says, calling back to those iconic moments from seasons past. "And then we're gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We're gonna give you a little of that, too!"

Read on to see the new taglines, then scroll to the bottom to watch the new title sequence -- featuring updated intro looks for Margaret and Dolores!

Melissa Gorga

Bravo

"Some people are born great and some are born Jersey."

Dolores Catania

Bravo

"I don’t start the drama, but I will stop the show."

Margaret Jospehs

Bravo

"I say, when you have nothing to hide there is nothing to lose."

Jackie Goldschneider

Bravo

"You don’t have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect."

Jennifer Aydin

Bravo

"My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat."

Teresa Giudice

Bravo

"I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey."

Now, watch the new title sequence and hear the 'Wives deliver their taglines for yourself:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

