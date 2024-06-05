Former Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams is going to be a mom! The 40-year-old Bravo star reveals that she is pregnant with her first child after pursuing IVF.

"Anybody who's gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby," Williams tells People. "It really does feel like fate."

Williams explains that despite freezing her eggs at age 34, she ended up with only one genetically normal embryo from that egg retrieval cycle. Miraculously, that single embryo transfer was successful.

"I'll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl," the lawyer and broadcaster shares of her pregnancy.

Eboni K. Williams - Sophy Holland / Bravo

While motherhood wasn't always a driving dream for Williams, she came to the realization that she is now in a position to provide a stable, secure environment for a child.

"I want to say that with conviction and clarity; I was not the little girl that grew up fantasizing about having kids," she admits. "I had no real expectation around it."

However, Williams felt increasingly ready to take the leap into single parenthood over the past year.

"I'm 40 years old. I'm not waiting to build assets. I'm not waiting to build my career. I'm not waiting to travel. And I'm certainly not waiting to start a family," the former Bravolebrity states. "I just refuse to wait one more day, that's where I'm at."

Eboni K. Williams - Instagram Story

Williams made history in 2021 as the first Black cast member on RHONY before the show went on hiatus and returned this year with an entirely new ensemble. She has since moved on to host the show Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams.

In a 2022 interview with Carlos King on his Stitcher podcast, Reality With the King, Williams revealed the role her former cast members had in the RHONY shake-up.

"I feel I was more than willing the whole season and after we aired and after we wrapped and after the decision to not have a reunion, I was always willing to negotiate with my former castmates about what an ensemble future could look like that included all of us, always right up until the very end," she explained. "They were unwilling is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation."

Eboni K. Williams - Heidi Gutman / Bravo

"And if you know anything about business, you know anything about the art of the deal, you can't close that way," she continued. "You can't close when parties involved in the negotiation are unwilling to give, even an inch. So, I think that more than anything is actually the reason, Carlos, that we are now getting these two shows."

RHONY ended abruptly last year at the end of season 13, without the usual reunion to close things out.

