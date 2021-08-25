If you thought the first half of The Real Housewives of Potomac packed on the drama, you haven't seen anything yet. Bravo just released the show's midseason trailer, and it's filled with infighting, food fights and its fair share of marital squabbles.

The new teaser sees Karen Huger and her husband, Ray, at their vow renewal ceremony, cementing their love as they celebrate 25 years of marriage. But as the Hugers live in love, the rest of the ladies find their relationships getting a little rocky. Gizelle Bryant scoffs at the idea of getting married again, Ashley Darby confirms that something is off in her marriage since she and Michael welcomed baby No. 2, Robyn Dixon and her fiancé, Juan, are back to bickering and, of course, Wendy Osefo is still battling those "Eddie cheating rumors."

Newcomer Mia Thornton is still working her way into the group, and while things seems to be peachy between her and her husband, Gordon, the ladies aren't so sold on her entrepreneurial rise to the top.

The men's hands aren't clean in this, either. In the trailer, we see Michael and Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband, Chris, go at it during the Hugers' vow renewal ceremony in a moment that Candiace called so "white privilege" that she had to walk away.

See all that drama and more in this season's midseason trailer, below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

