Dr. Bell is in a heap of trouble.

On Monday's episode of The Resident, titled "The Prince and the Pauper," Bell (Bruce Greenwood) finds himself in an awkward position at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital with Conrad's dad and new chairman of the hospital board, Marshall Winthrop, taking power over how things will be done from now on. As Bell grows increasingly frustrated at Marshall's changes -- which include bringing Conrad into the hospital's financial decisions -- he begins to get a lot more careless outside the Chastain hallways.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Bell is struggling with the reality of Dr. Lane Hunter's arrest and stops his car when he sees a woman who looks eerily similar to his former flame. Surely it can't be Lane?

Instead of letting it be, Bell lets the Lane look-alike into his car and he vocalizes what he's been thinking. "You look a lot like her," he says, rather sullenly. "I can make you forget her," the woman coos. "Your voice is not the same," Bell says, giving her several big bills.

Just when Bell thinks he's about to get on his merry way, the woman flashes her badge. She's an undercover cop. Oops. "You're under arrest for solicitation," she declares, as police sirens circle Bell's car.

Watch ET's exclusive clip, featuring Bell's mugshots, below.

Greenwood recently spoke with ET about the sophomore season of The Resident and the challenges that lie ahead for Bell.

"It's going to become an ugly power struggle, especially because of the leverage that Conrad has now," Greenwood said, revealing his season two wish list for Dr. Bell: "I'd like to see him think through a series of well-thought-out decisions but I just don't think it's going to happen. He's a little too knee-jerk. I like that impulsivity and I'm looking forward to it."

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

