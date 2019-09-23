The Tres Amigas might leave you saying, "Ay yi y!" after you watch this.

ET has your exclusive first look at the second half of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14, which promises to bring a lot of major moments for the city that started it all. Fans will see Tamra Judge take a tumble, newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke seemingly black out, Shannon Beador set her hair on fire, Kelly Dodd admit to failing anger management, Emily Simpson confront her marital problems head-on, Gina Kirschenheiter explode on her castmates… and a whole lot more Vicki Gunvalson.

Yes, judging by the amount she's featured in the trailer, the OG of the OC is (maybe) at the center of the action for the second half of the season. Viewers will see her get engaged to longtime love Steve Lodge, dress up as a queen and get into it with Kelly! Like, really into it. At one point in the teaser, Vicki screams at Kelly to tell her that she’s a "terrible person" before shouting out to ambulances driving by, "Come get Kelly Dodd! She’s right there. Take her away. Go get her."

As fans know, Vicki and the rest of the Tres Amigas -- Tamra and Shannon -- have all turned on Kelly, though it’s not totally clear why. Luckily, that will all unfold in the remaining episodes, with a few glimpses shared in the tease. In one moment, Shannon confronts Kelly and tells her she’s "disappointed" with how she’s treated their friendship. In another, she proclaims, "That girl is cruel, she’s mean and she’s crazy."

Other highlights, if you can call them all highlights, from the trailer include Gina reconnecting with her estranged husband… in the bedroom, Tamra enduring therapy with her son, Ryan Vieth, Kelly combating rumors about her family and Braunwyn activating her full Housewife powers by exclaiming that she is ready to destroy the life of one of her co-stars.

“When you watch it, you're gonna be, like, ‘Oh, yeah... you should've!” Braunwyn joked with ET back in July, though she stayed mum on who she was ready to attack.

When ET spoke with Tamra in August, she described the rest of season 14 as "outrageous."

"Of course, I don't see the whole season [upfront, but] I lived it," she noted. "I think it is going to be one of our best seasons in a long time, and I am just happy that we can share it with all of you. I'm getting messages from fans saying, 'This is the old OC, this is it!' So -- to me, it gets a little dirty, a little too dirty, interfering with people's lives and such, but I guess that's good TV."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

