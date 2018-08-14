'The Romanoffs' Trailer: See the Star-Studded Cast in First Footage

Just weeks after unveiling an all-star cast, the first official teaser trailer for The Romanoffs dropped Tuesday.

Originally announced in 2016, the full cast list for the eight-episode anthology series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner includes former co-stars Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, as well as Aaron Eckhart, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells, Corey Stoll, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Ron Livingston and Paul Reiser, just to name a few. New episodes will be released every Friday on Amazon Prime.

In the new footage, viewers get the first look at the ensemble in action, with a slew of characters propping themselves up as members of the Romanoff family. Watch the new teaser trailer below.

The Romanoffs is a contemporary series set around the globe, centering on separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Each story takes place in a new location with a new cast. The first episode, "The Violet Hour," stars Marthe Keller, Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin, and the second story, “The Royal We,” stars Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Wyle.

The project marks Weiner's first television project following the seven-season run of his critically acclaimed AMC period drama, Mad Men, which wrapped in 2015.

The Romanoffs debuts Oct. 12 on Amazon Prime.

