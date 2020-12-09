The Royal Family Reunites at Windsor Castle While Staying 6 Feet Apart

The royals are together again -- though they're keeping their distance. On Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton concluded their royal train tour by joining Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The group -- who maintained six feet of separation throughout the event -- was gathered to thank local volunteers and essential workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal family enjoyed a performance by The Salvation Army UK band, before William and Kate greeted a number of essential workers from organizations and charities, all of whom will be working or volunteering to help others during the Christmas period.

The family looked festive for the outing, with Kate opting for an emerald, fur-lined coat, William wearing a classic suit with a plaid scarf, and the Queen donning a red jacket and matching hat.

William and Kate departed on their train tour on Sunday. During their tour, they met with paramedics in Edinburgh, visited a school in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, chatted with a full-time caregiver in Batley, had a meeting with food industry representatives in Manchester, roasted marshmallows and spoke to students in Cardiff, waved to residents of a nursing home in Bath, and stopped by the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to thank doctors and nurses.

The conclusion of the train tour comes ahead of the Christmas holiday, which will look different for the royal family this year. While the royals typically gather at their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas, COVID-19 has changed their plans.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement earlier this month.

Where the rest of the royals will spend their holiday remains largely unclear. Hello! Magazine reports that Charles and Camilla will be at their Highgrove House in Gloucester, England, while a student in Cardiff told The Daily Mail that William and Kate "still weren't 100 percent sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be" after speaking to the couple.

