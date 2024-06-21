The Sandlot star Tom Guiry was arrested for alleged assault and malicious damage.

According to the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, South Carolina, the 42-year-old actor was arrested on June 2 following an incident with his neighbor, in which he's alleged to have thrown a dumbbell into the neighbor's Jeep. It's unclear what led to the incident but security footage obtained by TMZ appears to show a man who resembles Guiry throwing a dumbbell on the windshield of a white Jeep Wrangler.

The video shows the man raise the dumbbell over his head before tossing it onto the Jeep's windshield, which shattered. The man, shirtless and wearing only jeans, is later seen walking away to the backside of a house across the street.

Again, it's unclear what led to the alleged altercation, but according to a police report obtained by ET, the Jeep's owner later shouted at Guiry, "Really? My window's been shattered" as deputies spoke with the actor.

According to the Horry County Sheriff's Office, Guiry allegedly shot back, "That sucks, man, I'll pay you back. I'm sorry. I'm gonna get you back" before he allegedly said excitedly, "I did it. I'm sorry, man. I'm coming back to get you ... I'll pay you back."

There's also door camera video that shows the same man approach the front door and ring the doorbell while holding a knife in his hand. The Horry County Sheriff's Office say Guiry was ultimately arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and malicious damage. According to People, he was released the next day after posting bond.

Guiry, who later made appearances in Black Hawk Down and The Revenant, famously portrayed Scotty Smalls in the 1993 Disney classic, starring Mike Vitar (Benjamin "Benny" Franklin), Patrick Renna (Hamilton "Ham" Porter), Marty York (Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael "Squints" Palledorous), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny "The Heater" DeNunez), Grant Gelt (Bertman Grover Weeks), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy "Repeat" Timmons) and James Earl Jones (Mr. Mertle).

The original film, set in 1962, followed a group of teenagers who play baseball at a local sandlot that is next door to the home of an old man and his supposedly vicious English mastiff, known to the kids as The Beast.

The film details the misadventures of the group of lovable misfits as they navigate their teen years and eventually learn the real story behind The Beast, and his blind, elderly owner, Mr. Mertle.

