Angie Harmon's 18-year-old daughter, Avery Grace Sehorn, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly breaking into a North Carolina nightclub and stealing bottles of liquor.

Avery was arrested just after midnight on June 6, just a few days after her high school graduation and a few days before her 19th birthday. According to a local news outlet in Charlotte, North Carolina, the teenager and two 17-year-old boys are accused of breaking into the World Night Club on the night of June 5 and hiding behind the bar, where they proceeded to drink liquor before attempting to steal six bottles worth $500.

Police records obtained by ET show that Avery -- whom Angie shares with her ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn -- is being charged with one felony count of breaking and/or entering and one felony count of larceny after breaking/entering. She was released from jail and is due to make her first appearance in court on June 28.

Avery Sehorn's mugshot was shared by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Avery is the middle daughter from Angie and Jason's 13-year marriage. They also share 20-year-old Finley and 15-year-old Emery. The former couple wed in June 2001 and announced their separation in November 2014.

Just a few days before her daughter's arrest, on June 2, Angie posted a series of Instagram pics of Avery's high school graduation from Charlotte Christian School.

"We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!" she captioned the shots. "Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!"

Angie has recently been in the news over another bizarre legal case. The Rizzoli & Isles star is currently suing Instacart and a shopper after an alleged delivery incident ended in the death of her family dog, Oliver, in March.

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," the actress said in an interview with Good Morning America last month. "And you don't ever forget that sound... I've played law enforcement for 30 years. It's just so different."

