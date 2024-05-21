'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Arrested and Charged With DUI

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis, 32, found herself in legal trouble after being arrested in South Carolina and charged with driving under the influence.

The incident occurred on Monday, when Dennis was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley, South Carolina, just after 10 p.m. local time. According to a police report obtained by People, she was issued a traffic ticket.

The charges against Dennis stem from transporting alcohol that had been opened, according to the police report. Upon stopping her vehicle, one of the responding officers noted that she was "possibly impaired," while another officer reported observing "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol" emanating from her. Subsequently, Dennis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

In the mug shot provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis is seen with her signature red hair parted to the side and a slight smile.

Dennis is mandated to appear in court on June 4 following her arrest. ET has reached out to contact Dennis for comment. TMZ was the first to report the news.

This incident comes just days after Dennis, who left Southern Charm after eight seasons in January 2023, was seen with her son, St. Julien (Saint), whom she shares with her ex, Thomas Ravenel. Prior to her arrest, Dennis had shared photos on Instagram from a flag football game where her son scored a touchdown, expressing her pride in his achievement.

"When your kiddo nails a touchdown and busts out the Madden victory dance. 🕺🏈 Proud mom with my little champ and his biggest fans," Dennis captioned the post.

Dennis shares custody of her son and daughter, Kensington, with Ravenel. The Southern Charm alum opened up to ET during 2019 BravoCon and got candid about finally reaching a custody agreement with Ravenel and how co-parenting their two kids had been thus far.

"Honestly, co-parenting has been really great for both of us," Dennis confessed. "The situation we're in, it's working for him, it's working for me, and that's all I can hope for. Things are moving forward -- and this is probably the first time I've been able to say that in a long time -- and I'm really happy about it."

