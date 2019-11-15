Things are looking up for Kathryn Dennis.

The Southern Charmstar opened up to ET's Brice Sander during 2019 BravoCon in New York City on Friday, getting candid about finally reaching a custody agreement with ex Thomas Ravenel and how co-parenting their two kids -- Saint, 4, and Kensie, 5 -- has been so far.

"Honestly, co-parenting has been really great for both of us," Dennis, 28, confessed. "The situation we're in, it's working for him, it's working for me, and that's all I can hope for. Things are moving forward -- and this is probably the first time I've been able to say that in a long time -- and I'm really happy about it."

The couple split in 2016, and now Dennis is "very single." When asked what happened with her recent beau, Hunter Price, Dennis admitted that their relationship ran its course.

"I just realized after I lost my mother that that relationship wasn't serving me in my life and that was that, you know?" she explained. "It really put things into perspective and he wasn't a part of my future."

Dennis' mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis, died in August after an extended illness. The reality star admitted that the tragic loss has "really changed everything for me."

"She was my best friend, my advocate, my everything," Dennis expressed. "So now that she's not here, I do still feel her kick in the butt like, 'Kathryn, get it together' or 'Kathryn, he's not for you.' So I do feel like I'm trying to carry on her purpose and her will for me by doing what I need to and getting rid of what I need to."

Meanwhile, Dennis is looking forward to the next chapter in her life and whatever -- and whoever -- comes her way. "I'm looking for love, but I also don't mind being single," she said. "I'm kind of getting into my new normal with the children and settling down with all of that. The furniture line, Kensie + Saint, is going wonderful. And, you know, if I meet a guy, I meet a guy and if I don't, I will."

She also shared a quick update on her sobriety, explaining that while it might be a "hot" topic on the Southern Charm reunions, "sobriety is just not a problem for me."

