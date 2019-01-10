Did Tony die? What happened when the cameras cut to black?

These are the questions that have haunted fans of The Sopranos ever since the controversial and iconic finale episode of the beloved HBO series aired in 2007.

At the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere, several of the mafia drama’s cast members spoke with ET ahead of their panel discussion about the last episode and their thoughts on how creator David Chase chose to end the series.

“I loved how the series ended because I think that there was no way everybody was gonna be happy,” Edie Falco, who played Carmela Soprano, tells ET. “So David Chase did what made him happy, which is, you know, leave a lot of people talking about it.”

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, admits to not having a clue about what happened to the Soprano family after the screen went dark.

“I’m clueless,” she says. “I just, people want to know, I have no idea.”

Her co-star Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, agreed, adding, “I don’t know what it means. I don’t know what we’re supposed to take from it. What we saw is what it is. That makes no sense, but that’s how I see it now.”

Executive producer and writer Terence Winter says he was obsessed with the ending before it was even filmed.

“I loved it!” he tells ET. “David pitched the idea of the ending about a year before he did it, and I thought it was great from the first time I heard it. I thought it was magnificent and not everybody agreed apparently. I remember watching it with my own family and my brothers, sisters in Brooklyn, and as soon as it ended they were like, ‘What the f**k was that?’ and I was like, ‘I gotta go, sorry!’”

As for what actually happened, Winter notes, “Maybe it happened that night and maybe it doesn’t, but it doesn’t really matter.”

