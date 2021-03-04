Movies

How to Watch 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' on Paramount Plus

By ETonline Staff
The SpongeBob Movie
Paramount Animation

Are you ready, kids? Aye-aye, Paramount+!

The streamer is the home for everything SpongeBob, including a brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants feature-length movie and the first-ever spinoff series, plus tons of episodes from the classic Nickelodeon series streaming for your bingeing pleasure. (If you're a SpongeBob fan with CBS All Access, it will automatically become Paramount+ on March 4.)

Here's your handy guide to everything SpongeBob you can watch now:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

SpongeBob gets a CGI makeover for the big screen (or whatever size screen you have at home) as he and his best friend, Patrick, set out on a rescue mission to save Gary the snail from the Lost City of Atlantic City. Awkwafina joins the Bikini Bottom gang for Sponge on the Run.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

Baby SpongeBob! The franchise's first spinoff series follows the titular sponge when he was an absorbent and yellow and porous 10-year-old at summer camp. Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy and Plankton are all back for the prequel, with new narwhal characters Nobby and Narlene.

SpongeBob SquarePants Seasons 1 - 11

The Krusty Krab. Canned bread. Leif Erikson Day. Journey down to that pineapple under the sea and revisit all of your favorite old episodes -- or start from the beginning and watch the entire series for the first time. Everyone needs a little nautical nonsense in their life.

