The 'S.WA.T.' Team Takes on a Serious New Case in Fall Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
'S.W.A.T.' Sneak Peek: The Team Zeroes in on a Grave New Case (E…
John Cho and Mustafa Shakir Get a Big Lead in Netflix's 'Cowboy …
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
'The Flash: Armageddon' Sneak Peek: Barry Allen Is... Reverse-Fl…
Snoop Dog’s Smooth Pastor Swift Returns to 'BMF’: Watch the Snea…
'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Jamie Gray Hyder Stars in Hallmark's 'Su…
’Sister Wives’ Sneak Peek: Janelle Tells Kody She Won’t Move to …
'Psych 3' Sneak Peek: Shawn and Gus Ask Curt Smith If He'll Play…
‘Seal Team’: David Boreanaz on Veterans Working on Show and What…
AMAs: New Kids on the Block on Their 'Brotherhood' With New Edit…
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho Get Into the Holiday Spirit i…
Helen Mirren on Why She Decided to Join Harry Potter Universe in…
Don Johnson and Cheech Marin on Reimagining ‘Nash Bridges’ in 21…
Michael B. Jordan on Being Directed By Denzel Washington in 'A J…
Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on New Housewives-Themed Podcas…
Andy Cohen on New Book, Dating Life and Possibly Having More Kid…
Carly Pearce Gives a Tour of Her Home on the Road (Exclusive)
Vanessa Williams Reflects on Beauty Pageant Past and New Show ‘Q…
The S.W.A.T. team faces a grave new challenge in Friday's fall finale.
Titled "Safe House," when an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive.
The episode also marks cast member Alex Russell's directorial debut.
“Directing this episode was a dream come true for me. I’m so proud of what we all created together and am very excited to share it with our audience Friday! Roll S.W.A.T.!” Russell exclusively tells ET of stepping behind the camera for the first time.
ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, which shows Street (Russell), Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) racing against the clock to bring those responsible to justice.
S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shemar Moore and the 'S.W.A.T.' Cast Goof Off in Season 4 Bloopers
'S.W.A.T.' Sneak Peek: Hondo and the Team Fear for the Worst When Buck Goes Missing (Exclusive)
'S.W.A.T.' Co-Creator on Why the Series Is Tackling Hot-Button Issues in a New Light (Exclusive)