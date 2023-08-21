Relationships will be once again put to the test in an all-new season of the Netflix reality dating series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

In this season of the Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted series, five couples will have eight weeks to either get engaged or break up. But to test their commitment, they will each live with a new potential partner for several weeks.

As it turns out, this kind of drama can prove to be too much for some couples, while others learn just how important their relationship is to them.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, ET's Denny Directo spoke with three of the cast members, who opened up about what the experience was like and what they discovered about themselves and their partners.

Lisa Horne -- who has been in a relationship with Brian Okoye for over a year and a half -- admitted that seeing their romance tested proved to be more difficult than she imagined.

"To see him talking to another woman, I did feel a little bit of jealousy," Lisa admitted to ET.

For her, being a part of this show wasn't exactly part of her life plan. "I know I'm an A-plus woman, so for me to have to go to this length to get you to marry me, it's a problem," she explained.

Meanwhile, Roxanne Kaiser expressed equal surprise at how difficult it was for her to imagine her boyfriend, Antonio Mattei, exploring other relationships.

"You think it's going to be okay seeing your man dating other women," Roxanne told ET. "But when you're in that situation, it's really tough."

According to Antonio, however, all he really wants from Roxanne is a commitment to moving toward something more permanent.

"I've sort of been aimless for most of my life and just kind of not had any vision for what the future is supposed to look like," Antonio said. "But it's never been clearer, and I've never been more sure."

Fans can see how all five couples' romantic entanglements play out when season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premieres Aug. 23 on Netflix.

