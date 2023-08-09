If the new trailer for season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is any indication, the Netflix reality series will have just as much drama as season 1.

In the first-look clip, which was released Wednesday, the five couples find their relationships tested when one partner issues an ultimatum to the other, giving them eight weeks to get married or move on.

High school sweethearts Ryann McCracken and James Morris might not have their happily ever after when James admits to the group, "I cheated on Ryann," noting that his longtime girlfriend isn't "exactly" aware of what went down.

Contentious couple Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye get into a screaming match after she claims to have seen him looking at another woman.

"This is that opportunity for me to give you reassurance, but you're not giving me that chance," Brian tells Lisa once things have calmed down.

And co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey share with the group that one unnamed woman "has taken a pregnancy test," as the rest of the cast gasps.

Needless to say, when Wednesday, Aug. 23 rolls around, viewers are in for some juicy TV.

Here's everything you need to know about season 2:

When Does It Premiere?

Season 2 of the popular Netflix reality series will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Episodes 1 through 8 will drop on Aug. 23 and the finale and reunion will both drop on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Who Is Hosting?

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, will continue their hosting gig on the show. They are also linked to the popular Love Is Blind franchise.

What Does It Entail?

Five different couples are all participating in this experiment after one partner wants to get married while the other is hesitant. They have eight weeks to decide whether to get married or move on -- spending half the time with a new partner of their choosing and the other half with their original partner.

Who Are the Couples?

Kat and Alex

ABOUT

Consider Kat and Alex a dating app success story, but will they go from Hinge to hitched? After he relentlessly pursued her online, the two hit it off IRL and eventually chose to make things official. When Kat decided to take her nursing career on the road, Alex joined her on the journey. Since then, the two have leaned into a sense of adventure, traveling around the country together and embracing life’s many twists and turns.

While the couple is aligned over their love of outdoor activities, they couldn’t be more different when it comes to communication. Kat is conflict avoidant, preferring to defer to Alex instead of making her own decisions. He, meanwhile, wants to be challenged by a partner who feels like his equal and isn’t afraid to speak their mind. Kat’s heard his concerns, so for once she’s putting her foot down about marriage and giving Alex the ultimatum. Kat “can’t imagine her life without” Alex, but his “logical and practical” mindset has kept him from taking the plunge.

AGE

Kat, 28

Alex, 32

OCCUPATION

Kat, travel nurse

Alex, software sales

Lisa and Brian

ABOUT

Lisa and Brian aren’t exactly strangers to ultimatums. After six months of casual hookups, Lisa locked down their one-time situationship by making Brian choose once and for all between love and friendship. He decided to exclusively commit to Lisa and the two have been together for a year and half. Brian loves how Lisa pushes him to be the best version of himself, while it means the everything to Lisa to see her 10-year-old daughter bond with Brian.

Now, the couple has arrived at another crossroads, as they’re at odds over a timeline for marriage and starting a family together. Lisa is issuing Brian the ultimatum because “if he’s not ready to propose, then [she’s] ready to move on.” But Brian is hesitant to pop the question due to Lisa’s jealousy issues and her tendency to turn disagreements into explosive arguments. Unless Lisa and Brian can learn to communicate effectively, their future together remains in serious jeopardy.

AGE

Lisa, 32

Brian, 29

OCCUPATION

Lisa, vice president of clinical services

Brian, financial analyst

Ryann and James

ABOUT

After nearly seven years together, Ryann and James are proof that high school sweethearts can stand the test of time. The former prom queen and football player started dating at just 16 years old, so naturally growing up has come with some major growing pains. As adults, they’ve been plagued with communication and trust issues, which only worsened while James finished his education in another state.

Now, Ryann is giving James the ultimatum because after all this time she believes he "should know for sure" that she’s his forever partner. And if not, then Ryann doesn’t want to waste another minute. James, meanwhile, is intent on starting their lives as a married couple on stable ground. Before they walk down the aisle, he is hoping to first land a job secure enough to begin their next chapter on the right foot. But if Ryann doesn’t get a ring on her finger soon, their journey might be cut short.

AGE

Ryann, 24

James, 24

OCCUPATION

Ryann, radiologic technologist

James, grad student and research assistant

Riah and Trey

ABOUT

Trey couldn’t believe his eyes when he first came across Riah’s dating profile, assuming that she must be a catfish. But Riah — and their love for one another — turned out to be the real deal, as they’ve now been together for two years. After initially dating long distance, Riah moved into Trey’s place, where their connection strengthened and the couple settled into a beautiful partnership.

But, as time has gone on, romance in their relationship has been seriously lacking because Riah feels Trey has been slacking on date nights. He, meanwhile, wants to measure Riah’s sky-high expectations, which he thinks have have been warped by social media. Now, Trey is giving Riah the ultimatum, as he’s eager to create a life just like his parents, who’ve been together for more than 30 years. But growing up, Riah has never “seen a happy healthy marriage,” so she can’t say with 100% certainty that a wedding — or a life with Trey — is in her future.

AGE

Riah, 25

Trey, 29

OCCUPATION

Riah, managing server

Trey, area manager at paper mill

Roxanne and Antonio

ABOUT

From the moment that Antonio laid eyes on Roxanne, he knew that she was wife material. She felt a strong connection as well, but the two wouldn’t get together until years later. Once they eventually reconnected over social media, it was clear to both of them that they were meant for each other. Now they’ve been together — on and off — for the last four years and life has only gotten sweeter.

For Antonio, marriage is the natural next step in their relationship, but the last thing on career-focused Roxanne’s mind is planning a wedding. She first wants her forever partner to match her income and business ambition and Antonio just hasn’t met her expectations. While he admires her entrepreneurial spirit, Antonio wishes that she’d pay him more attention, particularly when it comes to demonstrating her affection. Now Antonio is giving Roxanne the ultimatum because he believes “that kind of pressure needs to be applied” for her to seriously consider accepting a proposal.

AGE

Roxanne, 31

Antonio, 30

OCCUPATION

Roxanne, founder and CEO

Antonio, freight broker

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premieres Aug. 23 on Netflix.

