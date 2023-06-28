'Love Is Blind': A Timeline of Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton's Romance

Despite a series of struggles during their time on season 3 of Love Is Blind, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have made their marriage last. The ballerina met her man in the pods in 2021 and despite tying the knot, didn't move in together until two years later.

Though they shared their ups and downs while filming the whirlwind Netflix show, the pair has come out from the experience stronger and more connected than ever.

Look back at their romance now that they've officially moved in together:

June 2021

Colleen and Matt both entered the pods, unsure of what they'd find. Colleen's connections with co-stars Brennon Lemieux and Cole Barnett were both featured on the show, which showed the dancer in tears over her splits. But she fell for Matt and the two had an instant connection when they came face-to-face.

Matt's trust issues after his previous marriage ended in infidelity led to lots of tension between the couple throughout their time on the show.

Though they both seemed on the fence about their altar decision, both Colleen and Matt said yes and officially tied the knot in June 2021.

October 2022

Netflix began airing season 3 of Love Is Blind to mixed reviews of the couple from viewers. After a tense fight between Colleen and Matt over her comments to Cole, the fandom was left divided on whether or not they were rooting for the pair. Colleen alluded to this in a post at the time, writing, "These most recent episodes have shown some of our toughest moments but also amazing memories that I’ll forever cherish. The yacht date was unbelievable and meeting each other’s family and friends was very special. We talked for hours about bringing each other into our “real world” and when we eventually were able to do so, we realized quickly how much love and respect we have for each other. I’ll always love our story ❤️."

November 2022

The reunion of the show featured a very emotional Colleen, and fans commented on how she looked fearful throughout the special. Some even speculated that Matt was a threat to his wife. But Colleen took to Instagram shortly after to clear up the rumors, praising her husband.

"Thank you to this man for holding me up when I was not my best. Thank you for being my boulder as you promised to me in our vows. During the reunion, I was not okay given the negative commentary I had experienced," she wrote. "I’ll be honest in saying I let the internet tear me down and take the light away from me. Matt did not let this happen. He has done everything possible to put a smile back on my face and bring me back. I held onto him for support. He reassured me that I was going to be okay. Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can’t thank him enough for being there for me."

During the reunion, the couple also revealed that despite being married for more than a year and a half, they had not moved in together, saying the the unorthodox nature of their relationship led them to try a new approach to marriage.

Matt also opened up about their relationship after the reunion in an Instagram post, writing, "God sent me this angel in a very unorthodox way. Allowed us to learn and grow by facing us with challenges, but also let us completely open up to each other and we fell in love. Love is never easy and it takes work, but I wouldn't want it with anyone else. Through the ups and downs, the joy and the adversity, you taught me to be patient and never run from problems. Here we are a year and a half later stronger than ever! Here's to us little squrl!!🥂❤️❤️."

November 2022

During a fan Q&A on Instagram, Colleen shared that the couple hoped to have a second wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom.

"I would love our second wedding to be in Scotland or Ireland," she said.

February 2023

When the After the Altar special aired, Matt and Colleen's relationship was once again criticized as the cameras picked up on them playfully teasing one another regularly. But the pair didn't seem to let it get them down. Shortly after the episodes dropped, Colleen posted a pic with Matt, writing, "If it’s not a banter relationship, then I don’t want it."

May 2023

Colleen made an appearance on fellow Love Is Blind alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods, where she opened up about her life since the show finished filming.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks. We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us," Colleen shared. "I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio. I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can't get away from him in these four walls."

June 2023

The pair made good on their promise to move in together just in time for their second wedding anniversary, sharing a photo of themselves in their new shared home.

"WE did it OUR way," Matt captioned a photo on Instagram, in which he was leaning on a countertop while Colleen laid across the kitchen island. Colleen shared the same photo -- along with a few more in the carousel -- with the caption, "Honey I’m home 🖕"

