Almost two years after their wedding, Love Is Blind couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have yet to move in together. Colleen appeared on the latest episode of fellow LIB alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods, where she updated fans on the current status of her living situation with her husband.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks. We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us," Colleen shared.

She added that while they haven't technically shared the same address for the past two years, they have been together constantly.

"We practically live together already. He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work," Colleen explained. "I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio. I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can't get away from him in these four walls."

Colleen added that while finances did play into their decision not to move in together directly after their 2021 wedding, it wasn't the only reason the couple decided not to share an address.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while," she noted. "It takes a second, and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people."

Colleen also opened up about her mental health struggles after her season of the Netflix reality series aired.

"I went through a really, really hard time," she shared. "I'm a really, really insecure person about my looks."

The ballerina added that she "didn't have a healthy relationship with food" at the time, saying she's "always" had an insecurity about her face. These struggles translated to her much-commented on body language and upset looks during the show's reunion episode.

"I just kept thinking of those things that people would say to me, so as soon as I was back on camera at the reunion, I just kind of shut down," she explained.

Colleen later took to Instagram to shut down rumors that her reunion behavior was a reflection on Matt's temperament or treatment of herself.

"Thank you to this man for holding me up when I was not my best," Colleen wrote of her husband at the time.

