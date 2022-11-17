Love Is Blind star Colleen Reed is responding to those internet rumors surrounding the state of her marriage to Matt Bolton. The couple said their "I dos" after a rocky courtship on season 3 of the Netflix series, but many fans noticed that the 26-year-old ballerina looked visibly uncomfortable while sitting next to her husband during the reunion special.

There were calls online for a welfare check on Colleen, with many implying that she and Matt had a concerning marriage after Matt had several blow ups throughout the course of the show.

On Wednesday, Colleen took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself hugging her husband at the reunion taping.

"Thank you to this man for holding me up when I was not my best. Thank you for being my boulder as you promised to me in our vows," she began, before going on to explain her behavior during the show's final episode. "During the reunion, I was not OK given the negative commentary I had experienced. I’ll be honest in saying I let the internet tear me down and take the light away from me."

Colleen went on to praise Matt, saying he wouldn't let that happen to her.

"He has done everything possible to put a smile back on my face and bring me back," she continued. "I held onto him for support. He reassured me that I was going to be okay. Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can’t thank him enough for being there for me."

Matt commented on his wife's post, writing, "Always ❤️."

Colleen also opened up in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK about her fearful expressions during the reunion, saying she was "not in a good headspace" at the time.

"I was dealing with a lot of anxiety due to the negative commentary I had endured during the first few episodes," she told the publication. "While I knew what I had signed up for, at that point I was not prepared for the gravity of strangers critiquing my profession that I am incredibly proud of, my character, and tearing down my body/physical traits."

She added that she was "embarrassed" having to watch the infamous "pool scene" between herself and fellow contestant Cole Barnett, where they complimented one another's physical appearances after getting engaged to other people.

"I cherish my friendships with these girls so much. I didn't want my actions to change anything with them or with Matt," Colleen said. "I was anticipating more harmful comments as well."

Of her husband's more volatile moments on the show, Colleen noted that she wished they'd been asked about those moments in the reunion.

"I do wish Matt and I were asked about and discussed our fallouts along with what led us from going to being unsure to saying 'yes' at the altar," she said. "Both Matt and I are well past everything and learned from our experience so then we are very open to talking about it all. I think it would have provided a lot of clarity for the audience."

Matt previously spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about his uncertainty leading up to his wedding day with Colleen.

"Going up to the day, we still didn’t know what we were gonna do," Matt told ET. "We knew we were in love, but we didn’t know if we should really do it or if we should keep dating and all this stuff, but when I saw her walking down the aisle, I knew. All the good memories came, and it was just like, 'I can’t let this woman pass. I know I love this girl. I know that we do have significant potential here. I can’t let this pass.' And then we just we said yes, and we’ve grown since then."

ET has learned that Colleen and Matt are still together and married.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.

