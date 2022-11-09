Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution.

In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.

"You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have singlehandedly shattered my self confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me," Zanab tells Cole at the altar. "The messed up thing is I know I love you. I know you, I love you, but everything in me and the logical part of my brain tells me that love shouldn't feel this way. Love shouldn't hurt like this. I can't marry you."

She is later seen walking off declaring, "I really didn't want to be ugly, but he deserves to be fricking told some things. I hope he doesn't do this to another woman."

Cole seems stunned by Zanab's speech, saying in a post-wedding confessional, "Why has she never said that to my face? She chose now because she knew it would hurt more in front of all of my friends and family."

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Cole and Zanab after the finale was filmed, and they both opened up about that shocking altar moment.

"I stand by everything I said," Zanab told ET. "Everything I said had a meaning, a reason why I said it. I didn’t do it to humiliate him. It was more so just to be factual and hope that he would be a changed man for his next healthy relationship that I hope he has."

Cole, however, initially did feel that Zanab intended to humiliate him, telling ET, "I really just felt duped. I felt fooled because we hadn't spoken about those things. We had argued a lot, but she had never brought up the points that she made at the altar, which is why it just felt like it was more about her trying to hurt me than it was about just the no itself."

He added that talking with his ex after the fact cleared that up, telling ET, "Since talking with her, it wasn't her intention at all. It was like how she was really feeling, so we worked through all that."

The two probably had the most heated exchange between any pairing during the reunion special, eventually bringing Cole to tears.

"I said some things I'd never say and watching it destroyed me," Cole admits in the episode. "I love you and that's why I couldn't reach out to you because I didn't understand our wedding day. It didn't make sense to me in any way. That's why I never texted you. I was like, 'I'm going to go bury myself in work and just not ever date anyone again because that was hell.' And then I watch it and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a dumbass.' What was I saying? I don't even know the context. It doesn't matter what the context is and I'm really sorry. So I understand where you're coming from now."

As for where she is now, Zanab tells ET she's single, adding, "The DMs are open."

Love Is Blind season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

