Love Is Blind fans are in for a wild ride this season. ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier spoke to one half of the show's hosting duo, Nick Lachey, at the Sheraton in Waikiki during ET's Hawaii week, where he dished on the upcoming altar ceremonies and shared why the show works.

"Every season's so different," Lachey, who hosts the show with his wife, Vanessa, said. "Chicago, there’s a certain sensibility of Chicago and the people from Chicago. Dallas is just a different animal, and that’s the kind of cool thing for Vanessa and I. We step into this every season, it’s totally different, totally new script, totally new set of people and the outcomes are totally different. So, it keeps it interesting for us too."

The show is halfway through its third season, and while there's already been plenty of drama, Lachey said it's at the altar ceremonies where things really start to get "interesting."

"All I can say is, get ready for it," Lachey teased. "It gets interesting. "Lot of drama. Lot of drama."

Season 3 is turning out to be a favorite for the 98 Degrees member, with Lachey telling ET that with two additional episodes this season, viewers get to see more of the Love Is Blind relationships than they ever have before.

"I think it lets those storylines play out a little more," he said. "The interesting thing is that we filmed, and people don’t necessarily know this, we filmed two and three kind of back-to-back. The other dynamic we talk about, Vanessa and I, is when these people appear on TV, all of a sudden their lives become a public forum, and you’re subject to all the public scrutiny, and all the social media."

"And season 2 had very little time to adjust to that, whereas season 3, because we filmed it shortly after 2, they’ve had a little more time to adjust to their new reality," Lachey added. "And so, when all of this kind of hits the fan, if you will, they're in maybe a slightly better position to absorb it, and deal with it."

While Lachey said most of the people are on the show for the right reasons, he admitted that you never know how these love stories are going to play out.

"You never know what you're gonna get, and as someone who's done reality TV quite a bit in my own life, that's why I think reality TV works so well," he explained. "You can't script this stuff, like, you don't know how it's gonna play out. Vanessa and I have no idea how it's gonna play out."

See it all play out for yourself on Love Is Blind season 3, streaming now on Netflix.

