It seems that things are only getting messier between formerLove Is Blind couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. The season 2 stars tied the knot in the finale episodes and appeared in theAfter the Altarspecial. But months after the special was filmed, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick.

At the time, the former pair seemed to be amicable, but in the months since, things have gotten ugly between the reality stars.

Early Wednesday morning, Danielle posted a cryptic message calling out her ex and declaring, "I will no longer be controlled."

In the since-deleted post, Danielle claimed that her ex was "taking extreme measures to take me down," not detailing what those were.

She also claimed that Nick "had intended to go on another reality show and blames me for potentially being unable to."

The Netflix star did not specify which other show Nick had planned to go on, but alleged that her ex's team threatened her future.

"I have been warned by his team that this could get messy and certain things of mine will be at stake or taken if I even block him on social media," she wrote. "He is proactively going to outlets to make false statements."

She added that Nick "blames" her for their divorce, but said she filed "because I knew it was in my best interest."

Danielle also said that her ex had lofty ambitions of getting "a director deal" and had been working towards that "the entire time."

Danielle kept her claims vague, writing, "When this comes to fruition, I will say more. I hope it's never got to this point. But if anyone had the full context they would understand."

She added in her caption, "The worst is happening behind the scenes."

In August, Danielle filed for divorce and the former pair released a joint statement at the time. However, in a recent interview, Nick shared that he is no longer in communication with his ex.

"For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore," he told Us Weekly last month.

ET has reached out to Nick's team for comment.

