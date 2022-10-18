Love might be blind in the pods, but once the couples on Netflix's Love Is Blind head out into the real world, it tends to be a different story. With season 3 of the hit reality dating competition premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19, ET is looking back at the couples from season 2 to see where they are today.

The show was filmed in 2021, but finished airing with a reunion episode in March 2022. At the time, couples Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Iyana McNeely and Jarrette Jones had said yes at the altar and tied the knot.

The other engaged couples had chosen to end their engagements and go their separate ways. Netflix even followed up the reunion with a three-episode special titled After the Altar, which was filmed in March 2022 and followed the season 2 cast members in their life after the show aired.

But even since that time the relationship status of the stars has drastically changed.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

Danielle filed for divorce in August after less than two years of marriage. The former couple showed no signs of struggle during their After the Altar special, surprising many fans with their decision to end their marriage.

ET recently spoke with their co-star, Natalie Lee, who remains close with Danielle, and said of the split, "I think it was just really incompatibility. I think they worked really hard in their relationships, but I think from as us as their best friends, like, looking in, I think it was just incompatibility in those two relationships."

Danielle echoed that sentiment earlier this month when she posted an emotional Instagram video that has since been deleted.

"I know a lot of people are wondering why we ended our relationship," she said in the video. "It really did come to just personality compatibility differences."

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones

Iyanna and Jarrette were more candid about their marital struggles during the After the Altar special. In the episodes, Iyanna revealed that she had moved out from living with Jarrette after he continued his party boy lifestyle. The couple tried to make things work and fans saw them move back in together at the end of the special. But in August, they announced their separation and plans to file for divorce. In late September, Iyanna filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams

Deepti and Kyle were the surprise friends-turned-couple from season 2 of the series. After Deepti got engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on the show, she ultimately turned him down at the altar after he'd been very candid about not being physically attracted to her. Kyle had proposed to Shaina Hurley but their engagement never made it to the altar. In the reunion special, Kyle revealed that he wished he'd proposed to Deepti instead after they'd had a connection in the pods that hadn't been previously televised. The pair became best friends, spending lots of time together in Chicago. After several episodes of will-they-won't-they, on After the Altar, they decided to make things official. But days after the special was released on Netflix, Kyle revealed that they had split this past summer and that he was in a new, undisclosed relationship.

Deepti recently opened up to ET about what led to their breakup.

"We just realized that we are walking different paths and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people, we just knew we had to take that road alone," Deepti told ET. "Our experience was great, but we just realized that we're better as friends."

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

The infamous veterinarian stirred up quite the drama at the cast reunion when he made enemies out of everyone in the cast as well as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. He spent the entire season very publicly discussing how he was not physically attracted to his fiancée, Deepti. She and the rest of the cast called him out for it and he was the only cast member who did not join in for the After the Altar special. In the love department, Shake has moved on with entrepreneur Emily Margaret Wilson. They co-host his Life Is Blurry podcast together.

Shaina Hurley

After giving Kyle his mother's ring back in season 3, Shaina appeared in the After the Altar special with a new man -- Christos Lardakis. Despite Natalie's claims that Shaina was engaging in "inappropriate" DMs with her ex, Shayne Jansen, Shaina has denied those claims and gone on to marry Christos.

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen

The former couple surprised viewers in the finale of season 3 when they revealed that a shocking fight the night before their wedding led Natalie to say no to Shayne at the altar. In the show's reunion, they shared that they had tried to reconcile, but couldn't put the fight behind them. Then on After the Altar, Natalie and Shayne revealed they had gotten back together and broken up numerous times and Natalie accused Shayne and Shaina of exchanging inappropriate DMs -- a claim which they later denied. ET recently spoke with Natalie, who shared, "I think that whole situation, it wasn't just with Shaina, it was with other women. I think that situation along with how he handled that situation as well, yeah, was the final straw in that relationship."

Mallory Zapata and Sal Perez

The former couple stepped away at the altar, deciding to try to continue their relationship outside of marriage. But by the time the reunion rolled around, it seemed clear that these two were not only done with one another but also harboring some bitter resentments. On After the Altar, Sal introduced the cast to his new girlfriend, Jessi, and they packed on the PDA and confronted Mallory at the same time. When fans didn't take kindly to Jessi's approach, she defended herself online, writing, "I don't need to meet anyone who lied to my partner, was emotionally unfaithful, and gaslit him with 'grace.'"

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayne and Shaina (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Love Is Blind': Nick, Vanessa Lachey Tease Shocking Season 3 Moment

'Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones File for Divorce

'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Clarifies Comments About Divorce

Related Gallery