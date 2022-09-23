'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Shares What Ended Her Relationship With Kyle (Exclusive)
For Love Is Blind fans, the surprise season 2 couple that everyone found themselves rooting for after the reunion aired in March was Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.
After the Netflix stars chose other people in season 2, they reconnected after the show aired. Last week, Netflix dropped a new After the Altar special, primarily focusing on the will-they/won't-they between the two. At the end of the episodes, Deepti and Kyle decided to take their friendship to the next level and start dating exclusively. But just days after the episodes aired, Kyle announced on Instagram that he and Deepti had gone their separate ways in early summer and revealed that he was in a new relationship. Deepti followed suit with her own Instagram post shortly after.
"We just realized that we are walking different paths and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people, we just knew we had to take that road alone," Deepti tells ET of the reason she and Kyle split.
She doesn't seem to harbor any resentment over the split, adding, "Our experience was great, but we just realized that we're better as friends."
One of the main concerns between the pair was whether a relationship would damage their friendship. It seems that it has.
"We have a different type of friendship now and obviously it's hard to go back to the same type of friendship you had before when you cross that line," Deepti shares. "We're cordial but we're doing our own thing."
Deepti adds that she's "single" and not currently looking for another relationship.
"Honestly, right now I'm not aiming for anything," she says. "I just want to focus on my goals. I want to focus on me and just becoming a better version of myself."
Both Deepti and Kyle were engaged to other people on the Netflix reality series -- Deepti to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Kyle to Shaina Hurley.
Deepti famously chose herself at the altar with Shake, shooting him down after he made numerous disparaging comments about her appearance on camera. And Kyle and Shaina's engagement never made it to the altar.
But in the reunion special, Kyle confessed his love for Deepti, saying they'd made a real connection in the pods and that he regretted not proposing to her instead.
Fans speculated about the status of their relationship for months as they were spotted out together in Chicago and often got flirty in one another's Instagram comments.
Deepti gave fans a look into their romance in her Instagram post announcing their split, writing, "Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together. We couldn’t share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for your continued love and support."
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is streaming now on Netflix.
