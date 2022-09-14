'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Everything We Know

Love Is Blind season 3 is just around the corner! Seasons 1 and 2 already topped the Netflix charts, so it's no surprise fans can't wait to see the new season, which is set to be released on Oct. 19. In a new teaser trailer released by Netflix on Wednesday, we get to see a glimpse of the new singles looking for love from inside their pods.

"Where are you at, wifey? Come at me," we hear one man shout in the clip, as a female contestant declares, "Boyfriend season is over."

The new contestants are seen clinking golden shot glasses, trying on wedding dresses and even holding hands at the altar. But will anyone make it to their "I dos" this time around? That remains to be seen.

The show is pre-taped, with co-host Vanessa Lachey telling ET in September 2021, "We shot season 3 already."

The show's first two seasons produced two married couples each with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett coming out of season 1 hitched, and Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson married at the end of season 2. Sadly both of season 2's married couples have since announced their respective splits.

Season 2 wrapped in March with a reunion special, in which contestant Kyle Abrams confessed his love for co-star Deepti Vempati, despite choosing Shaina Hurley in the pods. The pair have been spotted out together multiple times since and have continued to flirt back and forth on social media, sparking fan interest in their post-show love story. More of their drama will unfold in Love Is Blind: LIfe After the Altar, which premieres on Sept. 16.

So with all this romantic success from the series, fans are understandably curious about whether the couples from season 3 will find love.

Here's everything we know thus far:

When Season 3 Filmed

In addition to Vanessa confirming to ET that season 3 has already been shot, the show's creator, Chris Coelen, also toldMetro UK that filming had finished in February.

"Every season is totally unique. Season 3 is a very different being than either season 1 or season 2," he shared.

Premiere Date

Season 3 of Love Is Blind will premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix. It was filmed directly after season 2, which wrapped shooting in spring 2021.

Location

While season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and season 2 featured couples from Chicago, Illinois, season 3 will highlight Dallas, Texas, ET can confirm.

Episode Release Dates

On the Oct. 19 premiere, the first four episodes will drop, followed by episodes five through seven on Oct. 26, episodes eight through 10 on Nov. 2, and the wedding and reunion episodes on Nov. 9. This makes for a total of 12 episodes in season 3.

Season 3 Will Feature Male and Female Contestants Looking for Love

In season 1, contestant Carlton Morton revealed that he was bisexual after getting engaged to Diamond Jack, which led to the end of their engagement. Season 2 did not feature any openly bisexual cast members.

For the third season, there will again be 15 men and 15 women vying for each other's affection. However, the show's creator has expressed an interest in a potential sexually fluid season sometime in the future.

"I love to tell stories. All kinds of people have all kinds of interesting stories. To be able to tell as many different kinds of stories as we can, I think is great and something to aspire to," Coelen told Variety. "If there was a fluid version, everyone would have to be completely isolated from everyone else because everyone would be an option. Is that something that we could do? In its current form, I think it’s difficult because of the way that everything is structured. You wouldn’t be hanging out in the lounges with people because those people could be possible love interests for you. So certainly, I’ve thought about it, and what I will tease you with is that we want to be representative in all kinds of ways and we are figuring out ways to do that."

What Fans Can Expect

The unexpected, of course! When ET spoke with Nick Lachey in February, he opened up about the challenges the contestants face in the pods.

"They're going through an emotional kind of washing machine," he told ET. "They're just getting tumbled, tumbled, tumbled, and hopefully for some -- I can’t reveal too much -- hopefully for some that results in some clean laundry at the end of the day, and for others maybe they're still in the spin cycle... It's a wild ride and for Vanessa and I, we're right there at the edge of our seats with everybody else. It's fascinating to watch it happen."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind are streaming on Netflix. Love Is Blind: Life After the Altar premieres Sept. 16 and Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

