'Love is Blind' Stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati Break Up
The love is gone. Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have called it quits.
Abrams took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his former Love Is Blind co-star are not longer together, and he has subsequently moved on to a brand new romance.
"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Alter was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways in early summer," Abrams wrote in a post. "Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way."
Abrams and Vempati were both castmembers on the second season of Netflix's Love Is Blind. While the two sparked an interest during the season, Vempati accepted a proposal from Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee, but ultimately turned him down at the alter.
During the post-season reunion special, Abrams professed his love for Vempati and the pair were subsequently spotted spending time together in Chicago.
According to Abram's post on Monday, he has "since embarked on a new relationship, which I intent to keep private for a bit."
"As for what the future holds, I have not a clue," he concluded. "Going forward, I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."
Vempati has yet to publicly comment on their breakup.
