Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee is spilling the tea on the DMs between her ex, Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley. separate ways, during After the Altar, they separately discussed their on-and-off relationship and how Shayne's flirtation with Shaina contributed to the pair ultimately calling it quits.

ET spoke to Natalie, who revealed that there's footage of her showing DMs between the pair during Netflix's After the Altar special, that was cut from the show.

"I know the ending scene is like, they weren't texts, they were his messages -- it was Instagram DMs that I saw between them that I felt like were inappropriate and not anything I was comfortable with at the time," Natalie said of the DMs she found between Shayne and Shaina. "Then we went into filming After the Alta, so, I decided to tell my side of the story of just kind of what had happened in that relationship, especially because Shaina was my former friend as well."

She continued, "And I think seeing her lies play in season two, I was extremely just surprised and very emotional, and then going into After the Altar, I decided to say what truly happened in that relationship with Shane, and kind of how my former friendship with her as well played a part in that."

It wasn't just the messages that were left on the cutting room floor, Natalie said that there were texts and emails, as well as DMS that were deleted between Shayne and Shaina that she spoke about while filming the special.

"I think a lot more was left on the cutting room floor," Natalie admitted. "I understand, in terms of how much you can really show in these three 45-minute long episodes, but what I do have is again, text messages and emails with Shane, talking about him un-sending Instagram messages, deleting messages and those DMs with Shaina, so, that's something that I talked about that didn't make the cut, that I think kind of would have helped with the story."

The messages between Shayne and Shaina as well as messages between Shayne and other women are what Natalie said was the "final straw" in her relationship with Shane.

"I think that whole situation -- it wasn't just with Shaina, it was with other women," she revealed. "And I think that situation, along with how he handled that situation as well, was the final straw in that relationship, closing the door."

While Natalie didn't find lasting love on the show, she's not discounting the Love Is Blind process, telling ET that the process does work.

"I think so," Natalie said when asked if she still thinks love is blind. "I still hold onto it. I think even though the relationships didn't end up in long-term marriage, I think that I can confidently say, we all fell in love in those pods. I think regardless of what our outcomes were, we all fell in love in those pods, and so I think in that way, love is blind, you can really fall in love with the core of who someone is."

However, the real win in the experience came in the form of the friendships she created with the other women on the show, who Natalie said she's still friends with today.

She continued, "But I think also, from our experience, finding these friendships, especially with me, with women with vastly different personalities and from various backgrounds -- kind of falling in love with them in that way, I would say, yeah, love is blind. You really, truly fall in love with who people are on the inside."



Love Is Blind: After the Altar is streaming now, and Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19. on Netflix.

'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relationship With Kyle Abrams (Exclusive)



