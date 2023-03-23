All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. With season 4 of Love Is Blind premiering on Friday, viewers are about to get obsessed with a whole other crew of singles as they search for love in the pods.

But whatever happened to the season 3 stars who found love and who split? The third season of the hit Netflix dating show ended in two marriages, multiple splits and one rekindled romance. But things have changed for several of the stars in the months since. Fans were updated in the After the Altar special, which dropped in February, but even since then, new information has come to light. ET spoke with several members of the cast after filming wrapped, and they gave even more insight into what happened in their relationships.

If season 2's catchphrase was "love is blurry," season 3's is definitely "love is blindsided." Check out where each couple currently stands.

Brennon and Alexa

It was love at first shakshouka recipe for this sweet couple as they immediately fell for one another in the pods. The pair was an easy yes at the altar after a seemingly drama-free, whirlwind romance, and the pair stayed strong.

"It's hard listening to everyone else's struggle because we didn't have any, which was weird," Alexa said in the reunion episode, adding, "But it was when we did move in together. I think it was dishes was our first [fight]."

Alexa noted that she didn't mean to appear so standoffish on the series, saying that she didn't want her sarcasm to diminish the intensity of her romance with her now-husband.

"I've never been loved the way he loved me," she said through tears.

As for where they are now, Brennon tried to tease a potential baby, but Alexa shut him down, saying, "He does that all the time. I'm not pregnant... yet."

Alexa continued to gush to ET, saying of her marriage, "A lot of people say it’s the hardest thing that they’ve ever done. I think it’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done. There was never really a question if we were gonna get married. He re-proposed every single day. He proposed to me leading up and it was always yes, there was never a question in my mind."

Of her new husband, she added, "He really is just the greatest human being on Earth. He’s funny as f**k... We make perfect sense."

The couple is still going strong, regularly posted pics together on social media. They recently hit up the rodeo in Houston, Texas.

Cole and Zanab

This couple was fraught with problems from the beginning thanks to Cole's candid poolside conversation with Colleen about his attraction to her outside of the pods.

"It stung. I knew it existed, but obviously getting to see it firsthand was really something," Zanab said in the reunion episode. "I think it just didn't get resolved because I didn't get an apology for a very long time."

Cole disagreed with this assessment, saying he apologized to his former fiancée that very night. Zanab ultimately said no at the altar, shutting down Cole in a bold speech.

"I stand by everything I said," Zanab later told ET. "Everything I said had a meaning, a reason why I said it. I didn’t do it to humiliate him. It was more so just to be factual and hope that he would be a changed man for his next healthy relationship that I hope he has."

Cole, however, initially did feel that Zanab intended to humiliate him, telling ET, "I really just felt duped. I felt fooled because we hadn't spoken about those things. We had argued a lot, but she had never brought up the points that she made at the altar, which is why it just felt like it was more about her trying to hurt me than it was about just the no itself."

He added that talking with his ex after the fact cleared that up, telling ET, "Since talking with her, it wasn't her intention at all. It was like how she was really feeling, so we worked through all that."

This discussion played out on the reunion special as the two were probably the most combative former pair, making allegations and shooting them down just as fast. The other women came to Zanab's defense, calling out Cole for his comments both on and off screen.

"I think so many things happened off camera. He's like likable when you're watching it and just knowing what I know, I don't know, it's just, it's hard because I think Zay is just an incredible, incredible, incredible woman," Alexa said.

Raven added, "I'll just say it, it was the tangerine thing. It was where he got a girl's number at the bachelor party and all of that. And they even talked about that. There was plenty of things. There was the body shaming that we saw on TV."

The "tangerine thing" or the "Cuties video" became a major topic of discussion during the reunion. Zanab accused Cole of destroying her self-esteem by making numerous comments about what she was eating.

"The pushing food away from me, asking if I'm going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad," she said. "The daily comments about my face and my body were not used and that's great because it really did protect you and now you're denying it and now calling me a liar in front of all these people."

"That's typically what it is when you make up stories, Zay," Cole replied.

Zanab went on to claim that as a result of her ex's comments, "I stopped eating. I was eating like a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter just so I wouldn't pass out on the long days we were filming."

Cole repeatedly denied making any such comments, and Zanab replied, "This is all working out in your favor because they did not use it."

"Please air it! If you have it, please air it," Cole begged, facing the camera.

Netflix did, in fact, air the scene in full at the end of the reunion special. In the clip, the former pair was seen chatting about their impending nuptials while standing in their kitchen and Zanab pulled out a bowl and they start mutually snacking on Cutie clementine oranges.

"Are you about to eat two of those?" Cole asked Zanab.

"Maybe, that's a serving," she replied. "You OK with that?"

"You'd better save your appetit-o," he replied. "I'm talking like a big ole supper tonight."

"I only had a banana and a scoop of peanut butter today," she replied.

"You only had a banana today?" he asked. "Why? I offered you a poké bowl."

"I know you did, but we had that last night. Oh, I could definitely tell you, but I probably shouldn't," she said.

"Oh, are you getting wedding dress bod?" he asked.

"Something like that," she answered.

In the reunion, Cole says he regretted going on the show, before bursting into tears.

"I said some things I'd never say and watching it destroyed me," he admitted.

"Cole, I don't regret you at all. You really did teach me so much about myself," Zanab told him.

Cole tearfully added to his ex, "I love you and that's why I couldn't reach out to you because I didn't understand our wedding day. It didn't make sense to me in any way. That's why I never texted you. I was like, 'I'm going to go bury myself in work and just not ever date anyone again because that was hell.' And then I watch it and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a dumbass.' What was I saying? I don't even know the context. It doesn't matter what the context is and I'm really sorry. So I understand where you're coming from now."

The exes had an awkward exchange at Alexa's birthday party on After the Altar, but ultimately walked away on friendly terms. These days, Zanab is rocking bangs in her "Cece era" and recently teased that she might have found herself a "Schmidt," referring to the New Girl character.

As for Cole, he is continuing to enjoy his outdoor adventures, but there's no sign that he's moved on romantically.

Matt and Colleen

After several attempts to run away (on Matt's part), the pair finally made it to the altar, and it really felt like they could go either way. But they ultimately both said "I do."

"Going up to the day, we still didn’t know what we were gonna do," Matt previously told ET. "We knew we were in love, but we didn’t know if we should really do it or if we should keep dating and all this stuff, but when I saw her walking down the aisle, I knew. All the good memories came, and it was just like, 'I can’t let this woman pass. I know I love this girl. I know that we do have significant potential here. I can’t let this pass.' And then we just we said yes, and we’ve grown since then."

During the reunion, Colleen described their marriage as "really good," but the pair also revealed that they have an unusual living situation in that they haven't officially moved in together yet.

"We got married in an unorthodox way so we're doing marriage in an unorthodox way," Colleen shared.

They say that logistics and money have kept them from taking the plunge, but that they spend every day together and fully intend on moving in together soon.

"We have a plan, in a couple months we made sure our leases line up and we are going to move in together," Colleen shared. "I can't wait to move in with him. I can't wait and I'm going to spend the rest of my life with him. I'm content. We are content. We're on the same page with how we're doing things."

Colleen also recently shared that she doesn't wear her engagement ring and that it broke apart the day after she got it from Matt. She wants him to propose again and they plan to have another destination wedding the future.

But the two are still going strong and plan to move in together this spring.

SK and Raven

In perhaps the most shocking altar moment of the season, SK said no to his bride even as his mother is mouthing the words "I do" in the congregation. Though they didn't tie the knot, the two shocked fans during the reunion when they shared that they were still together and had rekindled their romance outside of the show.

Shortly after, they filmed the After the Altar special in which SK proposed to Raven a second time and the pair had moved in together and were planning their future.

But a few weeks after the reunion aired, multiple women came forward on TikTok accusing SK of cheating on Raven with them.

"I found out on TikTok with the rest of the world," Raven told ET in February of the cheating claims. "That's how it happened and it's OK now, but, yeah, when the world found out was when I learned about it too and we had to process that together."

She denied that their romance was all for the show, saying at the time, "Why would I move in and sign documents with someone that I was in a fake relationship with? There's so many memories and stuff that you guys didn't even get to see that we have off camera that has been over this whole year and a half -- why would I do that with someone who I truly didn't care about? I think we can all agree that I'm not a delusional person."

Raven has also moved on in the romance department and is in a serious relationship, though she has noted that she does not plan to go public just yet.

"Girl, I am traumatized. No, just kidding. Eventually, down the line," she said of going public with her new guy. "We’re figuring it out. He is such a great human, and I’m literally so obsessed. So I really want to share that with you guys, and I’m excited about it."

Bartise and Nancy

After Bartise said no to Nancy at the altar, prompting an almost brawl between the groom and Nancy's protective family, the exes were still clearly raw from the experience.

"I was completely heartbroken, shattered, like, my heart was put in a blender and then served to my audience," Nancy told ET. "That's what I felt in that moment. So it took me a while to just figure out how do I repair this heart that I have, this love that I have for a person who didn't choose me? I think my mentality at first was -- he didn't choose me. He gets to lose me, right? Just kind of sticking to focusing on myself and just healing from a heartbreak. After some time, we did reconnect and we did rehash what happened the day of the wedding."

Bartise told ET that when he reconnected with Nancy after the wedding, she made it clear "she didn’t want anything to do with me," adding, "She called it black and white. We're done here, which I respected."

For Nancy, rewatching their love story play out further solidified that they weren't meant to be.

"Honestly, I think for me it wasn't until I recently saw the entire season to recognize some of the things that ... watching it back not only did I watch myself, but I was watching it from the point of view of Bartise," she explained to ET. "I was watching it from the point of view of our relationship. I was watching my friends and what they were saying. So yeah, I think it was just a matter of figuring out, what does this 'after the altar' look like for us?"

Bartise, however, says in the reunion that he watched it back and found himself wishing he'd given a different answer.

"Watching it back I was rooting for us," he said. "I was watching it, knowing what I say, I was still like, 'Say it, say I do,' which is crazy to think."

The other women also defend Nancy against Bartise, claiming to have seen him with another woman shortly after his failed wedding.

"The next day after the wedding, he had a girl," Alexa claimed.

Nancy elaborated that she saw images and videos on social media of her ex with a "tall blonde" in the days following their wedding.

"Yes, there was a blonde girl with me, that night, nothing happened, something eventually happened on July 4 on a boat, a boat party," Bartise admitted. "There's a lot of drinking and there's a lot of coping that I'm doing. If I don't cope the right way, to be honest, I don't think my sex life is anybody's business here. Especially after how we decided to cut ties. The timing of it, I can see being wrong and I'm sorry for that, but I don't feel comfortable talking about my sex life here."

The exes came face-to-face in the After the Altar special where they revealed that they had been keeping in touch as friends, but ultimately, Nancy ended their friendship at the encouragement of her family.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix. Season 4 premieres Friday, March 24.

