All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. Fresh off the release of the Love Is Blind season 4 first official trailer, fans can't wait to meet the new batch of singles on the hit Netflix dating show. Turns out, they won't have to wait too long for the latest pod drama.
On Wednesday, Netflix shared the first official trailer for season 4 of Love Is Blind, which will be premiering on Friday, March 24.
The trailer features tears, talk of "sabotage," one bride who skips her wedding dress fitting, and one man who is planning to propose to someone else after making the "wrong choice."
After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets of hopefuls across the country, Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for seasons 4 and 5, beginning in March 2022.
ET recently spoke with co-host Vanessa Lachey, where she teased three words to describe season 4 -- "Soon. Marriage. Runaway."
So while fans await the premiere, here's everything we know about season 4.
What Happened to the Season 3 Couples?
Season 3 ended with two marriages -- Alexa and Brennan and Coleen and Matt. Both couples are still together.
SK turned Raven down at the altar, saying he was not ready to marry her at the time. However, though Raven and SK announced that they'd rekindled their romance during the season 3 reunion, they later announced that they had split after SK was accused of cheating. ET spoke with Raven following the After the Altar special where she shared that she found out about SK's alleged cheating in real time with the rest of the world on TikTok. She also revealed that she's started dating again.
Nancy and Bartise called it quits at the altar with a dramatic showdown between Bartise and Nancy's family.
Zanab and Cole had, perhaps, the most dramatic split of all as Zanab declared that Cole had "shattered" her self-confidence at the altar and the two got into a heated back-and-forth during the reunion special.
When Will Season 4 Premiere?
Netflix has announced that season 4 will premiere on Friday, March 24.
How Will the Episodes Roll Out?
The first five episodes will drop on March 24, followed by episodes six through eight on March 31, episodes nine through 11 on April 7, and episode 12 on April 14.
Who Is the Host?
Co-hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be back for seasons 4 and 5.
Where Will Season 4 Be Located?
This season's set of singles hail from Seattle, Washington.
What Can Fans Expect?
In addition to Vanessa's three descriptive words to sum up season 4, she also gushed to ET, "What I can say is, and I'm not just saying this, obviously the proof is in the pudding, every season it gets better and better. I don't think season 4 lets you down."
Producer Chris Coelen was similarly jazzed about season 4 when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in January.
"I will say Love Is Blind season 4 is, in my opinion, absolutely the most incredible, insane, ridiculous, great season of the show that we’ve ever made. It is unbelievable," he teased.
Who's in the Cast?
Amber, 34, Flight Attendant
April, 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Ava, 32, Communications Specialist
Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor
Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager
Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker
Brett, 36, Design Director
Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter
Conner, 28, Operations Manager
Irina, 26, Business Owner
Jack, 30, Software Sales
Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant
Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager
Josh, 31, Project Engineer
Josh "JP," 30, Plant Operations Director
Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist
Kendra, 33, Social Worker
Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager
Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager
Micah, 27, Marketing Manager
Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher
Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist
Quincy, 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer
Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney
What's Been Shown So Far?
The show's first official trailer was released on Wednesday. Watch it here:
Love Is Blind season 4 premieres Friday, March 24 on Netflix.
