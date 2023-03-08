'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Trailer: One Man Admits to Making the 'Wrong Choice' as He Plans Second Proposal
Nick Lachey Crashes Wife Vanessa's Super Bowl Commercial Intervi…
'The Voice': Niall Horan Imitates Blake Shelton as They Playfull…
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split Amid…
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Sends Legal Notice to Tom …
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Selena Gomez Says Her 'Heart Has Been Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber …
Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Split: the Raquel Leviss …
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway O…
Nick Cannon Gives Tour of Office's Playroom and Opens Up About N…
How Tom Brady Is Prioritizing His Kids After Second Retirement (…
How James Kennedy Prepared Girlfriend Ally Lewber for Filming 'V…
Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughter Was in the ICU Amid ‘Today’ Show Abse…
'RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Reacts to Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giud…
Will Smith Is ‘Embarrassed and Hurt’ by Chris Rock's Comedy Spec…
Nick Lachey Crashes Wife Vanessa's Super Bowl Commercial Intervi…
Cole Sprouse Discusses How Hard it Is to ‘Keep Your Head on Stra…
Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay After…
LL Cool J Reminisces on His Career: From Chart-Topping Music to …
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Love is... confusing? In the first official trailer for season 4 of Love Is Blind, the new crop of contestants are struggling to figure out their true feelings outside of the pods.
One man is heard declaring, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."
If this happens, this will be the first time a contestant has been filmed changing their mind and switching out fiancées on the reality series.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the new trailer that showed the 30 singles from Seattle, Washington, trying to find love in the pods. There are plenty of tears, lots of drama, and even talk of "sabotage" and one bride not showing up to her wedding dress fitting.
The trailer ends with contestant Micah at the altar telling her off-camera fiancé, "In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first."
The tense set-up has us more than ready for the March 24 premiere date.
The show's first five episodes will drop on March 24, followed by episodes six through eight on March 31, episodes nine through 11 on April 7, and episode 12 on April 14.
For more drama surrounding the season 3 couples and exes, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Premiere Date, New Cast: Everything We Know
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast: Meet the Singles
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Breaks Silence on Raven Cheating Allegations