It's time to meet a whole new batch of singles looking for love! The season 4 cast of Love Is Blind has been announced and there are 30 new contestants mainly from Seattle, Washington, looking to find their soulmates. 

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the West Coasters on their journey to their happy, sad, and chaotic endings. The contestants range in age from 26 to 39 and have a whole host of interesting professions from flight attendants to even a marriage therapist. 

The new season hits Netflix on Friday, March 24. And ET has done some digging and even found some of the contestants on Instagram if you'd like to do some more snooping into their post-show life. 

Here are the contestants on season 4:

Amber on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Amber, 34, Flight Attendant

April on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

April, 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Ava, 32, Communications Specialist

Bill on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Brett, 36, Design Director

Chelsea on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Conner, 28, Operations Manager

Irina on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Irina, 26, Business Owner

Jack on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Jack, 30, Software Sales

Jackelina on 'Love IS Blind'
Netflix

Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Josh, 31, Project Engineer

Josh on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Josh "JP," 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Kendra, 33, Social Worker

Kwame on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager

Micah on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Micah, 27, Marketing Manager

Molly on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Quincy, 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack on 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

 

Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

