Love Is Blind alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee are planning for their futures. The season 2 stars and Out of the Pods co-hosts opened up on Monday's episode of their joint podcast about their decision to quit drinking for a month in preparation for freezing their eggs.

"So we're in the process right now. So we're trying to be at our most healthiest, that includes cutting out drinking, eating healthy, exercising a bit more," 31-year-old Natalie explained. "And then we're going to start treatment sometime soon and obviously we're going to take you through that journey with us. That's kind of what started the 30-day no-drinking challenge we're doing."

Natalie added that she's enjoying abstaining from alcohol, saying, "I feel so much better not drinking, not feeling hung over the day after a rowdy night."

Natalie said no to her then-fiancé, Shayne Jansen, at the altar in season 2 of the show. Though the exes had an on-off romance multiple times after the show finished wrapping, she is currently single.

As for Deepti, 32, she said no to her then-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar. She went on to date co-star Kyle Abrams after the show wrapped, but the pair split shortly after.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting Jobs Despite Petition (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Love Is Blind' Alums Give Candid Takes on Petition to Replace Lacheys

'Love Is Blind' Alum Kyle Abrams Gets Engaged After Deepti Split

'Love Is Blind': Deepti Claims Ex Shake Tried Shocking Marriage Trade

Related Gallery